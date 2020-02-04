SYFY WIRE's 'The Great Debate' coming to TV, set for summer premiere

Who shot first? Han Solo or Greedo? Who's a worse boss? Darth Vader or the Joker?

These are just a couple of nerddom's most perplexing questions that SYFY WIRE's The Great Debate will settle once and for all!

SYFY has announced that its new unscripted series will premiere on the network this summer.

Hosted by comedian Baron Vaughn, SYFY WIRE's The Great Debate rounds up celeb panelists (who love this stuff), then throws them in a room together to get their geek on.

They'll argue topics like "Would you rather have a Green Lantern ring or a Wizard Wand?" Or, "Is The CW's Arrow really, truly dead?" They'll debate the hottest burning questions in sci-fi, fantasy, horror, comics, and whatever other shiny pop culture objects are keeping Cosplayers up all night (like maybe what the heck is up with James Cameron's decade-in-the-making Avatar sequels?)!

Dani Fernandez, Dan Telfer, Josh Gondelman, Amber Ruffin, Adam Savage, and Baron Vaughn at SYFY WIRE's The Great Debate at New York Comic Con 2019 (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for ReedPOP)

The show evolved out of the success of SYFY WIRE'S The Great Debate live panel, which has been filling SDCC and New York Comic Con's largest convention halls these last few years.

No word yet what famous nerds will be voicing their opinions as part of the program's rotating roster of guests. Past Great Debate live panelists and emcees have included Orlando Jones, Aisha Tyler, Joe Manganiello, Thomas Lennon, Felicia Day, John Hodgman, John Barrowman, Adam Savage, and more.

Host Vaughn is a series regular on Netflix's Grace & Frankie, but is better known to the geek set as the voice of Tom Servo in the new Mystery Science Theater 3000. Of course, every host needs a good sidekick, and in the tradition of the best of them, Vaughn's is an android named DB-8.

No relation to Star Wars prequel star BB-8 as far as we can tell. Or is there? Hmmmm, perhaps that's up for debate? We'll find out this summer when SYFY WIRE's The Great Debate comes to SYFY.

Below is a Great Debate panel from SXSW 2019: