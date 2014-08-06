Syfy's 12 Monkeys series fleshes out its cast with four new S1 additions

The cast of Syfy’s 12 Monkeys is getting even bigger, as the studio has added four new characters who’ll be spread across a few different eras — including a few decades in the future.

Based on Terry Gilliam’s acclaimed 1995 feature film, the series will star Aaron Stanford (Nikita) and Amanda Schull (Suits). It follows a man (Stanford) sent from the future to avert a plague that will essentially wipe out society. Schull plays a scientist who helps him on his mission.

TV Line reports that new additions include Lyriq Bent (Rookie Blue, Saw IV), who will play Dr. Henri, a brilliant and cutting-edge virologist. Also, Todd Stashwick (The Originals, The Riches) will play Deacon, the cunning leader of a brutal band of scavengers in the year 2043 called The West 7, responsible for taking out some of the final remnants of the government.

Demore Barnes (Hemlock Grove, The Unit) will take on the role of Whitley, one of the last remaining U.S. soldiers in 2043. He is tasked with protecting the Temporal Facility that houses the time-travel tech Project Splinter. Lastly, Romina D’Ugo (Nikita) has signed on to play Max, a survivor who grew up in the post-apocalypse and never knew the time before the outbreak.

All this casting news is starting to peel back the layers on the small-screen adaptation, and it seems we'll be getting to see a good bit of the post-apocalyptic future. That's one of the most intriguing angles built into the time-travel tropes here, and we can't wait to dig deeper into the 12 Monkeys world.

Along with these new recurring players and the main cast mentioned above, the series also stars Kirk Acevedo (Fringe), Noah Bean (Nikita), Tom Noonan (Damages) and Emily Hampshire (Rookie Blue). Production is officially underway, with the network eyeing a January 2015 debut.

(Via TV Line)