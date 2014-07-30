Syfy's 12 Monkeys series ramps up production, adds two new cast members

The first trailer for Syfy’s upcoming 12 Monkeys series left us impressed, and now the studio is ramping up production on the full 13-episode run ahead of the January 2015 premiere.

As the series looks to expand beyond the world of the pilot, producers have added a few more cast members to round out the reimagined time-travel universe. Both Tom Noonan (The House of the Devil, Hell on Wheels) and Emily Hampshire (Cosmopolis, Rookie Blue) have signed on in recurring roles.

Noonan will portray a mysterious villain who is the face of the enigmatic Army of the 12 Monkeys. He’s described as “imposing and intelligent,” and he will be at the center of the conspiracy. Hampshire will play Jennifer Goines, a dangerous, unstable mental patient who might just hold the key to unraveling the mystery of the 12 Monkeys.

The series is slated to commence full production on Aug. 6, 2014, in Toronto, Canada. These new casting additions will join series regulars Aaron Stanford (Cole), Amanda Schull (Dr. Cassandra Railly), Kirk Acevedo (Ramse) and Noah Bean (Aaron Marker).

Do you think the series can recapture the magic of Terry Gilliam’s 1995 sci-fi classic?

(Via Dread Central)