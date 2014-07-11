Latest Stories

Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang in Suicide Squad
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Suicide Squad courting Jai Courtney; A Quiet Place talking with Cillian Murphy
The Americans and Santa Clarita Diet
Tag: Fangrrls
The suburban horror similarities between Santa Clarita Diet and The Americans
Dumbo, Batman, Avengers: Endgame
Tag: Podcast
Who Won the Week Episode 173: Dumbo, Batman at 80, Avengers: Endgame posters
Us – Tethered family
Tag: Movies
How Jordan Peele used the abject to break blackness and the modern horror genre
Thomas-Jane.jpg

Syfy's new 'Game of Thrones in space' drama The Expanse has found its star

Contributed by
YoungSanta.jpg
Matthew Jackson
Jul 11, 2014

Syfy's ambitious new space opera series has just cast its hardened detective from the asteroid belt.

Thomas Jane, best known for his roles in the The PunisherThe Mist and the HBO series Hung (for which he received three Golden Globe nominations), has just been cast as the lead in The Expanse, Syfy's new drama based on James S.A. Corey's acclaimed novel Leviathan Wakes. The series will follow a "hardened detective" and a "rogue space captain" who are brought together by the case of a missing heiress and are eventually swept up in "a race across the solar system to expose the greatest conspiracy in human history."

After winning the rights to the novel in a bidding war, Syfy gave the drama a 10-episode, straight-to-series order earlier this year. The series is being developed by Oscar-nominated writers Mark Fergus and Hawk Otsby (Children of Men and Iron Man), and is one of a number of projects at Syfy with a harder sci-fi edge than many of its recent original efforts. 

Jane will play Miller, a "world-weary" detective who lives in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter and works for a corporate security firm that serves as law enforcement in the region. Though he's weary, he's still very good at his job and gains "a newfound sense of purpose" when he's given the case of a missing heiress to investigate. We don't know yet who'll play the rogue space captain alongside Miller, but it's easy to see Jane in this role, so we'd say The Expanse casting is off to a good start.

The Expanse, along with projects like 12 Monkeys, Z NationAscension and Olympus, is part of an ambitious slate of new series that Syfy hopes to use as a return to its heavy genre roots. Will this be the show that recaptures the magic of things like Battlestar Galactica, or will it be another gone-too-soon series? We'll find out soon enough.

(Via THR)

Tag: The Expanse
Tag: Thomas Jane

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: The Churn
Tag: The Expanse
churn_feature_02_27_2017.jpg
Thomas Jane joins us for a special bonus episode of The Churn
Cher Martinetti
Feb 27, 2017
Comment count Comment count: Trending 2
Tag: Horror
Tag: New York Comic Con 2016
the_shining_2.png
Watch: Celebrities tell us their favorite horror movies for Halloween
SYFY WIRE Staff
Oct 26, 2016
Comment count Comment count: Trending 3
Tag: The Expanse
Tag: Interviews
Expanse_0.jpg
The Expanse cast talks Season 2, Miller's addition to the Rocinante crew, and more
Adam Swiderski
Jul 27, 2016
Comment count Comment count: Trending 3
Tag: The Expanse
Tag: SYFY
NUP_167137_0355-1200.jpg
Go from page to screen in new footage from Syfy's space opera The Expanse
Trent Moore
Nov 12, 2015
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1