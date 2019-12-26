Synopses for final 2 hours of Crisis on Infinite Earths tease Oliver’s return, the big finale

We still have to wait a few weeks to see the epic conclusion of The CW’s Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover, but the network’s synopses for the final two hours of the event drop a few tantalizing hints about where the story is heading next.

Parts 4-5 of Crisis are set to air back to back on January 14, technically included in episodes of Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow (though the Crisis event has largely transcended the host shows themselves). So what do we learn from the tease for the big finale? Fans still reeling from the death of Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) can take a bit of solace in knowing that, yes, he’s apparently still sticking around in some form. After Oliver met up with the Spectre in Purgatory following his death in Hour 1, it sounds like he’s since taken up that supernatural mantle. It stands to reason that could help out with the last episode's cliffhanger that found the few remaining heroes with no Earths left to defend.

As for the final hour, the network kept the details pretty light. All we get is a tease that “worlds lived” and “worlds died.” So does that mean some worlds we know will remain destroyed in the wake of Crisis? That’s anyone’s guess, though it stands to reason some realities that don’t host TV shows could remain destroyed once this is all said and done. But what about Black Lightning’s world? Or Supergirl’s world? Will those be restored, or somehow be merged into Earth-1 once this thing is all said and done?

Check out the full snyopses below:

ARROW: "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Four”

OLIVER HAS BECOME SOMETHING ELSE IN PART FOUR OF "CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS." EPISODE PENNED BY MARV WOLFMAN & MARC GUGGENHEIM – Stuck in the Vanishing Point, the Paragons search for a way to escape. The futility of the situation is compounded by The Flash's (guest star Grant Gustin) disappearance. However, hope appears in the form of Oliver (Stephen Amell), who reveals that he has become something else. Meanwhile, the origin stories for The Monitor (guest star LaMonica Garrett) and Anti-Monitor are revealed. Glen Winter directed the episode written by Marv Wolfman & Marc Guggenheim.

DC'S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW: "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Five”

THE EARTH-SHATTERING "CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS" CROSSOVER CONCLUDES – "Worlds lived, worlds died. Nothing will ever be the same." Gregory Smith directed the episode written by Keto Shimizu and Ubah Mohamed.

So many questions, so few answers. Give us your best theories and let us know how you think it’ll all work out in the end? Also, which surprise cameos do you think await us before this thing is all over?