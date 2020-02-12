Taika Waititi offers Thor: Love and Thunder update, shoots down Star Wars rumors

Fresh off his first-ever Oscar win, director Taika Waititi sat down with Variety and answered a few questions about some of his upcoming film projects, including Thor: Love and Thunder.

When asked if Natalie Portman's returning Jane Foster (who will eventually take up the mantle of Thor) would have cancer like she did in the comics run by Jason Aaron and Russell Dauterman, the filmmaker was a bit cagey. However, he did admit that those comics (where Jane is fighting breast cancer and wielding Mjolnir) were a major influence on the story.

"We don’t know. That comics run was a big inspiration, and was an influence on the first few drafts," he said. "But at Marvel, we always change everything. I could say one thing right now, and in two years, it will be the complete opposite — or that thing won’t exist. We continue writing, even in post-production."

Credit: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Just this week, the highly-anticipated Marvel Studios project tapped Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Someone Great) to help work on the screenplay.

During the Variety interview, Waititi also voiced his support to see the MCU's Valkyrie (played by Men in Black: International's Tessa Thompson) be "explicitly queer" in the sequel to Ragnarok.

"The IP is not mine. But with the actors, I feel whatever makes them comfortable — whether they feel like there’s a natural choice, or a natural way for that character to go — then I’m pretty supportive. If Tessa wanted to do that, I’m in," he added.

Credit: Marvel Studios

Aside from Portman, Thompson, and Chris Hemsworth, the fourth Thor movie will also feature Christian Bale. While The Dark Knight alum's role is still a big mystery, many of us are holding out hope that he will be the actor to finally bring Beta Ray Bill to life on the big screen.

Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on Nov. 5, 2021.

Then you've got those rumors about Waititi working on a post-Rise of Skywalker Star Wars movie for Lucasfilm, which the director vehemently denied. Even so, he's still immersed in the galaxy far, far away after starring in and directing The Mandalorian.

Credit: Disney+

"I wish there was a better story, I’ll put it that way," he said. "Are there discussions about the Star Wars film? Like, yeah, I discussed with my friends in 1996 how cool Star Wars was. That’s what they’re going off [of]. I think people see me hanging out with people, especially with Star Wars, and think I’m having some big discussions about it. I would f—ing love to."

This echoes what he recently told Entertainment Tonight: "Listen, what does 'approach' even mean?" he said. "I've seen Star Wars, that's about as far as it got."