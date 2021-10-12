More walkers on the way: 'Tales of the Walking Dead' anthology ordered to series at AMC for summer 2022

AMC's The Walking Dead will ponder the question "What If...?" in its very own anthology series titled Tales of the Walking Dead. SYFY WIRE confirmed Tuesday that the network has provided the green-light for a debut season of six, one-hour tales eyeing a summer 2022 release on AMC and AMC+. The Feed boss Channing Powell will serve as showrunner, working closely alongside that gatekeeper of the entire Walking Dead brand: Scott M. Gimple.

"The Walking Dead is a show that made television history and attracted an army of passionate and highly engaged fans,” Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios, said in a statement run by Variety. “We see so much potential for a wide range of rich and compelling storytelling in this world, and the episodic anthology format of Tales of the Walking Dead will give us the flexibility to entertain existing fans and also offer an entry point for new viewers, especially on streaming platforms. We have seen the appeal of this format in television classics like The Twilight Zone and, more recently, Black Mirror, and are excited to engage with fans in this new way, against the backdrop of this very unique and engrossing world."

Lauren Cohan as Maggie Rhee, Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan - The Walking Dead _ Season 11, Episode 5 - Photo Credit: Josh Stringer/AMC

Whispers of a Walking Dead anthology project first broke last September when AMC confirmed the the flagship series would come to a close after its eleventh season. Currently airing, Season 11 is slated to conclude sometime next year before spinning off into a a different show centered around two fan favorite characters: Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride). At the time, Gimple described the shakeup as a fresh "beginning" for the franchise.

“This series, more than any other in the Walking Dead Universe, runs on new voices, perspectives, and ideas — bringing to life stories unlike any we’ve told before," Gimple said in a follow-up statement released today. "I’m thrilled to be Channing’s consigliere, helping in every way I can to make those new visions real for the best fans in TV."

"I started as a fan of The Walking Dead and have ended up as a showrunner of what will hopefully be one of its most unique spin-offs," added Powell. "That’s nuts and I’m so grateful to AMC and Scott for supporting me and my writers while we pushed, pulled and poked at the boundaries of this universe to bring you something new and unexpected, while hopefully still tending to what core audiences loved so much about the flagship show."

AMC expects to kick off production for Tales in early 2022.

The new show will join a growing slate of The Walking Dead projects, even with the original series coming to an end. Along with the Carol/Daryl spinoff on the way, original spinoff Fear the Walking Dead is still going strong, and the final season of The Walking Dead: World Beyond is airing now and expanding the mythos. Further down the line, AMC is also prepping a series of Rick Grimes-centric films.