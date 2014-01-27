Latest Stories

get-attachment-14_3.jpg

Tales from the Wizard World Portland Comic-Con + killer cosplay gallery

Contributed by
ComicsMe.jpg
Jeff Spry
Jan 27, 2014

The first mega geek event of the new year descended on Portland, Ore., for three days at the Wizard World Comic-Con, held Jan. 24-26, and Blastr was there in the trenches.

The celeb roster was deep in delights from the entire spectrum of genre flicks and TV, with William Shatner and Stan "The Man " Lee headlining a colorful cast that also included Ron Perlman (Hellboy, Alien: Resurrection, Sons of Anarchy), Walking Dead's Norman Reedus, Michael Rooker, Laurie Holden and Jon Bernthal, the cool and classy Calrissian himself, Billy Dee Williams, The Exorcist's Linda Blair, Peter Mayhew, Scottish dynamo Ray Park (Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, Sleepy Hollow, X-Men), Robert Englund of the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise, Elvira and the dynamic duo of '60s high camp, Adam West and Burt Ward.  Bruce Campbell did his usual hilarious schtick, and it seems his popularity at cons has reached pope-like proportions. 


Wizard World expertly balanced out the guest list with all-star comic-book studs like Neal Adams, Mike Zeck, George Perez, Matt Wagner, Jim Cheung, Kurt Busiek and many more, all engaging with fans, signing covers and sketching a flurry of superheroes.   Sony unleashed an exclusive 10 minutes for Pompeii starring Game of Thrones' Kit Harington.  It was a volcanic sequence with the infamous mountain gettin' all pissy and an ensuing tidal wave ravaging the city. 

Norman Reedus out-Shatnered Shatner as the biggest draw by far.  He was like a preening rock star, signing bare skin, surging through crowds and strutting like an old-school gangster rapper. Star Wars royalty Billy Dee Williams, always a true gentleman, was very gracious talking about his art and Lando figure collection.  Watch for our exclusive interview with him later this week.


Jerry Milani, Wizard World's PR director, overworked yet overjoyed, labeled the event a triumphant success, with attendance far surpassing last year's inaugural outing.

Here's a choice collection of some amazing cosplay, including the best Barf we've ever seen and a vintage Julie Newmar Catwoman to make you yowl for more.

 

 

get-attachment-14_2.jpg
Sensational Sally about to get smashed
get-attachment-17_1.jpg
Galactus: Eater of Worlds
get-attachment-27_0.jpg
An excellent Dark Crystal duo
get-attachment-16_1.jpg
Star Wars ensemble
get-attachment-29_0.jpg
This Hulk need bulk!
get-attachment-33_0.jpg
Beautiful Batgirl
get-attachment-18_1.jpg
Marvelous Marvin The Martian
get-attachment-15_1.jpg
Belle and The Beast
get-attachment-19_1.jpg
Black Canary and Green Arrow
get-attachment-21_0.jpg
Awesome Aayla Secura
get-attachment-20_0.jpg
Vintage Wonder Woman and Captain America
get-attachment-22_0.jpg
Best Barf ever!
get-attachment-24_1.jpg
Killer Julie Newmar Catwoman
get-attachment-23_1.jpg
A Magical Gathering
get-attachment-25_1.jpg
Hurrah for HALO!
get-attachment-28_1.jpg
Steampunk Engineer
get-attachment-26_1.jpg
Tiny Captain America and Two-Face
get-attachment-30_1.jpg
Cloverfield monster?
get-attachment-32_1.jpg
A Perfect Punisher
get-attachment-31_1.jpg
Poison gettin' her Ivy on
hide thumbnails show thumbnails
Tag: Comic-Con
Tag: Wizard World

