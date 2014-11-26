Latest Stories

got21.jpg

Tantalizing new teaser for Game of Thrones S5 promises a deep darkness

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Nov 26, 2014

The folks at HBO are known to play the long game, and they’re kicking off the marketing campaign for Game of Thrones’s fifth season a full five months early.

The network has debuted a tantalizingly creepy little teaser clip, with some stark visuals and characters that look to set up the direction of the new season. The next season promises to be a game-changer for the hit fantasy series, considering they’ve caught up with George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire book series that inspired the show in several story arcs.

We won’t delve into exactly what the clip shows, for fear of potential spoilers, but those who have read the books will likely spot some hints and visual cues. Along with the teaser, the studio has also launched a new viral website at ThreeEyedRaven.com that promises to divvy out hints and intel for fans. Well played, showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. Well played.

Check out the clip below and let us know what you think:

No release date has been set, but the fifth season of Game of Thrones will likely arrive on HBO in March or April.

(Via Collider)

Tag: Game of Thrones
Tag: HBO
Tag: George R.R. Martin

