Tanya Roberts, James Bond & That ‘70s Show actor, passes away at 65

Tanya Roberts, who made an iconic 1980s appearance as one of Special Agent 007's unforgettable “Bond Girls” and also enjoyed small-screen star turns in both Charlie’s Angels and That '70s Show, has reportedly passed away at the age of 65.

First reported by TMZ and confirmed by Entertainment Tonight, Roberts reportedly passed away from health issues unrelated to COVID-19 after collapsing at her home on Christmas Eve.

Roberts’ most notable role is that of geologist and James Bond romantic interest Stacey Sutton, whom she portrayed alongside Roger Moore in 1985’s A View to a Kill. Her earlier career included genre-adjacent roles on both the big and small screens, beginning with horror movie Forced Entry in 1975, the Charlie’s Angels TV series in 1980, and, more recently, as Midge — the matron of the Pinciotti family — on That '70s Show.

Born Victoria Leigh Blum in New York in 1955, Roberts also starred in the 1982 fantasy film The Beastmaster as Kiri, a slave rescued by protagonist Dar (Marc Singer); as well as the 1984 fantasy movie Sheena: Queen of the Jungle, in which she played the main character. Roberts also appeared in Murder Me, Murder You, a 1983 made-for-TV movie themed around crime novelist Mickey Spillane’s iconic Mike Hammer private detective.