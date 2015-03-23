Latest Stories

OrphanBlackSeason3returnBBCAmerica.jpg

Tatiana Maslany faces-off with a male clone in 2 new intense Orphan Black S3 clips

Contributed by
Default contributor image
Nathalie Caron
Mar 23, 2015

Canadian network Space has released a brand-new promo for the upcoming third season of Orphan Black, touting Tatiana Maslany as the best actress on TV (and they’re not wrong). Maslany plays multiple clones who are as wildly different in looks as they are in personality on BBC America’s hit sci-fi series. It’s truly hypnotizing to see the two-time Critics' Choice Award-winner and Golden Globe-nominee actress pull such a tour de force week after week.

Actor Ari Millen — who joined the cast last season as Maslany's counterpart — is set to play at least four Project Castor military male clones this year, and you can see the actor in action in a new sneak peek from the season premiere where Sarah Manning (Maslany) comes face to face with one of Millen's said male clones. Have a look:

Here's a short series synopsis:

More vulnerable than ever before, Sarah, Cosima, Alison, and Helena’s bond will be put to the test with the reveal of highly trained, identical male-soldiers played by Ari Millen.

Orphan Black season three will premiere on BBC America and Space on April 18.

(via Comic Book Movie)

Tag: Orphan Black
Tag: tatiana maslany
Tag: Ari Millen
Tag: BBC America
Tag: space

