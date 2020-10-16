Tatiana Maslany refutes She-Hulk casting report: Lead role in Disney+ series ‘not actually a thing’

Previous reports that Tatiana Maslany was getting ready to go green may have been premature. The Canadian-born Orphan Black star recently told an Ontario newspaper that she’s not been cast, after all, as the star of Marvel’s upcoming She-Hulk series at Disney+.

Speaking with the The Sudbury Star this week, Maslany tapped the brakes on all the She-Hulk hype, saying she’s “unfortunately” not currently tied to the series. First reported by Variety in September, word quickly spread that Marvel had tapped Maslany to play Jennifer Walters (aka She-Hulk), the comics-based cousin of Bruce Banner.

Turns out, according to Maslany herself, that that’s not the case.

“That actually isn’t a real thing and it’s like a press release that’s gotten out of hand,” Maslany told the Star when asked about playing the Stan Lee-created Walters, who develops a form of the great green rage after receiving a blood transfusion from Banner in the comics. “It’s totally not — I’ve been connected to these things in the past and press has gotten onto it, but it’s not actually a thing, unfortunately.”

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Like other Marvel projects at Disney+, She-Hulk is framed to tie in with what's yet to come in the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe. That’s another way of saying that, in theory, Hulk himself (played by Mark Ruffalo in the MCU) has at least an intriguing chance of sharing screen time with his female Hulk counterpart, if Marvel and Disney take the story in such a smashing direction.

So far, though, details on She-Hulk remain slight. Rick and Morty writer Jessica Gao is the show’s lead writer as well as its showrunner and executive producer, and the series’ pilot episode reportedly is being directed by It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia veteran Kat Coiro. There's no early word on when production on She-Hulk will begin, nor on additional casting, but the series is tentatively expected to crash onto Disney+ sometime after the platform’s other currently in-development Marvel series, including WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, have premiered.