Taylor Swift and Andrew Lloyd Webber's new song is the 'Cats' meow

Few of us can forget the moment the Cats trailer dropped from the heavens this past summer. Since then, it feels like months have gone by with nary a word about the Broadway musical turned feature-film. Thankfully, we're about to change all of that. In a new featurette, songwriter and actress Taylor Swift and Cats composer Andrew Lloyd Webber (Phantom of the Opera, Evita) give us a behind-the-scenes look at their new song for the film, Beautiful Ghosts.

In the brief two-minute video we can see Swift and Webber collobrating on the original song created especially for the film. Director Tom Hooper (The King's Speech, Les Misérables) can also be seen sitting with Webber and Swift as they discuss the creative process. It's pretty neat to watch someone of Webber's caliber and the ease with which he and Swift come together to create what sounds like a beautiful piece of music.

The featurette also shows the Royal Ballet's Francesca Hayward performing Beautiful Ghosts as the lead character, Victoria. Webber calls the song a pivotal piece central to the entire film. Swift will lend her stunning vocals to the song which will also play during the end credits. Swift also plays the character of Bombalurina, a flirtatious Jellicle cat with a lot of confidence.

Cats comes to us from director Tom Hooper whose vision for the incredibly popular 1980s Broadway musical took Twitter (and everyone else) by surprise this past July. The film reimagines Webber's musical with a modern audience in mind. They've updated dance styles, added that sleek Hollywood production value, and who can forget that CGI fur. We know we can't!

To say that Cats was a popular musical is like saying that people like pizza. No, people love pizza and people loved Cats. The musical ran for 21-consecutive years at the New London Theater! Andrew Lloyd Webber based his award-winning musical off of T.S. Eliot's collection of children's poems called Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats.

Cats is absolutely jam-packed with star power including comedian James Corden, actress Judi Dench, singer Jason Derulo, actor Idris Elba, singer and actress Jennifer Hudson and actor Ian McKellen.

Cats claws its way into theaters on December 20.

via Deadline