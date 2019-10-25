Latest Stories

Hazel Hero
Tag: Comics
Preview: Umbrella Academy's hitmen star in Dark Horse's Hazel & Cha Cha Save Christmas
Captain America Americas Ass Hero Image
Tag: Fangrrls
And now, for no reason whatsoever, a list of thirst-inducing Marvel moments of pure sex
Hailee Steinfeld Hawkeye
Tag: TV
WIRE Buzz: Hailee Steinfeld denies Hawkeye; Kenobi, Stranger Things drop episode counts
Boba Fett
Tag: Movies
Rare Boba Fett action figure could fetch more than $200K in record-setting auction
Taylor Swift
More info i
Taylor Swift
Tag: Movies
Tag: News

Taylor Swift and Andrew Lloyd Webber's new song is the 'Cats' meow

Contributed by
Default contributor image
Andrea Ayres
Oct 25, 2019

Few of us can forget the moment the Cats trailer dropped from the heavens this past summer. Since then, it feels like months have gone by with nary a word about the Broadway musical turned feature-film. Thankfully, we're about to change all of that. In a new featurette, songwriter and actress Taylor Swift and Cats composer Andrew Lloyd Webber (Phantom of the Opera, Evita) give us a behind-the-scenes look at their new song for the film, Beautiful Ghosts.

In the brief two-minute video we can see Swift and Webber collobrating on the original song created especially for the film. Director Tom Hooper (The King's Speech, Les Misérables) can also be seen sitting with Webber and Swift as they discuss the creative process. It's pretty neat to watch someone of Webber's caliber and the ease with which he and Swift come together to create what sounds like a beautiful piece of music.

More Cats

Cats Trailer
We have to talk about the trailer for Cats
Screen Shot 2018-09-17 at 12.32.58 PM
Wicked film adaptation still happening, even after being clawed away from 2019 release by Cats movie

The featurette also shows the Royal Ballet's Francesca Hayward performing Beautiful Ghosts as the lead character, Victoria. Webber calls the song a pivotal piece central to the entire film. Swift will lend her stunning vocals to the song which will also play during the end credits. Swift also plays the character of Bombalurina, a flirtatious Jellicle cat with a lot of confidence. 

Cats comes to us from director Tom Hooper whose vision for the incredibly popular 1980s Broadway musical took Twitter (and everyone else) by surprise this past July. The film reimagines Webber's musical with a modern audience in mind. They've updated dance styles, added that sleek Hollywood production value, and who can forget that CGI fur. We know we can't! 

Here's a refresher of the trailer for you:

To say that Cats was a popular musical is like saying that people like pizza. No, people love pizza and people loved Cats. The musical ran for 21-consecutive years at the New London Theater! Andrew Lloyd Webber based his award-winning musical off of T.S. Eliot's collection of children's poems called Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats.

Cats is absolutely jam-packed with star power including comedian James Corden, actress Judi Dench, singer Jason Derulo, actor Idris Elba, singer and actress Jennifer Hudson and actor Ian McKellen

Cats claws its way into theaters on December 20.

via Deadline

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: Cats
Tag: Taylor Swift
Tag: Andrew Lloyd Webber

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: