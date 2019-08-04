TCA 2019: Kevin Conroy to appear as future Bruce Wayne in CW's 'Crisis' crossover

Kevin Conroy, the legendary voice of billionaire/vigilante Bruce Wayne in Batman: The Animated Series, will be appearing as a future version of Wayne in The CW's Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover this fall, the network announced today at TCA 2019. Conroy has also lent his gravelly pipes to the character in Batman Beyond, Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox, and Batman: The Killing Joke.

In addition, we got the final airing schedule for the annual Arrowverse mashup, which begins Sunday, Dec. 8, at 8 p.m. EST with Supergirl. From there, the Crisis hits Batwoman (debuting for the first time this fall) on Monday, Dec. 9, bleeding into The Flash on Tuesday, Dec. 10; both series will air at 8 p.m. EST as well. The event finally concludes Wednesday, Dec. 11, on Legends of Tomorrow at 9 p.m. EST.

Crisis on Infinite Earths takes its name from the epic comic book storyline of the same name that ran at DC between 1985 and 1986. Written by Marv Wolfman and drawn by George Pérez, the seminal arc was done in an attempt to simplify decades of confusing continuity.

SYFY WIRE

During an executive session for The CW's programming earlier today, network president Mark Pedowitz talked about The 100 and Supernatural, two shows that are ending this fall with their seventh and 15th seasons, respectively.

"Jared [Padalecki], Jensen [Ackles], Peter Roth [head of Warner Bros. Television], and myself had a very long, sad, heartbreaking discussion," Pedowitz said of the long-running Supernatural. "The guys wanted to go out relevant, and see what else is out in the world. I have said when they want to stop, we stop. But if you can convince them to come back, I’m open to the discussion. ... I've been involved in two spinoffs that did not commit. We have had no further discussion in terms of a spinoff. I believe the show’s essence and blood is Jared and Jensen."

"We have been very good at listening to our show creators about the right time to end shows," he added about The 100, referring to creator Jason Rothenberg, who was committed to concluding the sci-fi program after seven seasons. "Shows come to a natural end. Seven years ago, we introduced Arrow, and who would have thought [we'd have] seven seasons and countless universe shows? Batwoman is the next evolution with characters who will ignite the audience to come back. How that plays out, we shall see. [I am] certain the strength the Arrowverse will survive."

Credit: The CW

When it comes to Arrow's seventh and final season (premiering Oct. 15), Pedowitz was asked if there was potential for a next gen spinoff, which was teased in Season 6. “We haven’t had a real conversation about where that could go. We have another story we’re looking at for next season first," he answered.

As for the surprise reveal that Black Lightning (played by Cress Williams) will make his crossover debut in the Crisis on Infinite Earths, Pedowitz said it only came out of showrunner/executive producer Salim Akil feeling it was the right time to add his character into the mix of Arrowverse characters. “We asked Salim, and he agreed that this is the time that makes sense for him to come into this crossover."