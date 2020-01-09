FX boss says American Horror Story renewal ‘just felt right,’ teases Devs, Y: The Last Man

Chairman of FX Networks and FX Productions, John Landgraf, stopped by TCA 2020 earlier today in order to discuss the network's upcoming genre content. One of the biggest pieces of news was the fact that Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story would not end after its tenth season, but continue for three more installments at the very least.

"Ryan is like an annual ritual [in] that he loves the act of imagination and doing something new and ground up with the genre, casting, makeup, hair, etc.," said Landgraf. "Every year [he] figures out what he’s obsessed with and what is relevant, and then he surprises me, telling me what it will be. [It's] poetic that AHS is going to have 13 seasons. It just felt right."

Moving on to other projects, Landgraf confirmed that Alex Garland's Devs will be an "FX on Hulu" exclusive in March. The limited series centers on an employee (Sonoya Mizuno) working for an advanced quantum computing company led by Forest (Nick Offerman). Said worker suspects that the company — named Amaya — is responsible for the disappearance of her boyfriend, and ends up stumbling upon a vast technological conspiracy that will change the world as she knows it.

"[It's] one of my favorite things FX has ever done," Landgraf said of the show, which also stars Jin Ha, Zach Grenier, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Cailee Spaeny, and Allison Pill. "If Alex wants to do another extension of characters, or an anthology, you would see me very badly dancing an Irish jig. [Devs] has a surprising and fascinating ending."

One of the trickier shows currently in the works is an adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra's sci-fi comic, Y: The Last Man.

The TV series (which is still in pre-production, per Landgraf) suffered a major delay back in April when Aïda Mashaka Croal and Michael Green exited as showrunners. Eliza Clark (Animal Kingdom, The Killing) was named as the new boss in July. Right now, she's working with executive producers Brad Simpson (World War Z) and Nina Jacobson (The Hunger Games) on the scripts, of which Landgraf has seen between five or six.

"[It] seems to be doing well," he said of the project, which is "informally" titled Y at this time, as the network is still working out the best way to market the eventual product.

Lastly, Landgraf stated that Season 2 of What We Do in the Shadows will enjoy a special, two-episode premiere on FX Sunday, April 15. They'll hit FX on Hulu the very next day. From that point on, a single episode will be released each subsequent qeek.