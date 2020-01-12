TCA 2020: CBS All Access announces cast and more for The Twilight Zone season 2

Jordan Peele’s vision of The Twilight Zone, already a hit on the CBS All Access streaming service, is getting a second season. At this weekend’s TCA presentation, CBS gave fans a plethora of info on the upcoming season, from episode titles to cast members to writers.

The sophomore outing will once again be 10 episodes, six of which now have titles. “Downtime” will star Morena Baccarin (Deadpool), Colman Domingo (Fear the Walking Dead), and Tony Hale (Toy Story 4). Peele himself will write the episode.

“The Who of You” features Daniel Sunjata (Graceland), Ethan Embry (Grace and Frankie), and Billy Porter (Pose). Writing duties fall to Win Rosenfeld. “A Human Face,” written by Alex Rubens, stars Jenna Elfman (Fear the Walking Dead), Chris Meloni (The Handmaid’s Tale), and Tavi Gevinson (Person to Person).

“8” stars Joel McHale (Stargirl) and is written by Glen Morgan. “Among the Untrodden,” written by Heather Anne Campbell, stars newcomers Abby Hern and Sophia Macy. The sixth announced episode, entitled “Meet in the Middle,” stars Jimmi Simpson (Westworld), and Gillian Jacobs (Community).

In a statement, CBS looks to further the themes Peele set forth to talk about in the first season: “Peele and Simon Kinberg’s modern re-imagining of the classic brings the original series’ legacy of socially conscious storytelling to new audiences, exploring the human condition and holding a lens up to the culture of our times. The series’ second season will use introspection and the exploration of self to usher viewers into a familiar dimension.”

Season 1 of The Twilight Zone is currently streaming on CBS All Access, and Season 2 will premiere sometime in 2020.