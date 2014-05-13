Team Arrow tries to hatch a plan against Slade in 1st clip from S2 finale

Itâs been one of the most consistent performers of the season for genre fans, and now year two of The CWâs Arrow is finally coming to a close this week.
The epic faceoff between Oliver and Slade has been set up for months, and the first clip from the finale finds Team Arrow trying to develop a plan to battle the evil army for the (literal) survival of Starling City. Of course, theyâre also having to contest with ARGUSâs contingency plan to obliterate the city, as well. Good luck?
Dubbed âUnthinkable,â the episode looks to be one of the biggest installments to date â and considering the fact they destroyed half the city last season, thatâs saying a lot. Check out the first clip from the finale below and let us know what you think:
The season finale airs Wednesday night on The CW.
(Via Spoiler TV)