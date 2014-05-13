Team Arrow tries to hatch a plan against Slade in 1st clip from S2 finale

Itâs been one of the most consistent performers of the season for genre fans, and now year two of The CWâs Arrow is finally coming to a close this week.

The epic faceoff between Oliver and Slade has been set up for months, and the first clip from the finale finds Team Arrow trying to develop a plan to battle the evil army for the (literal) survival of Starling City. Of course, theyâre also having to contest with ARGUSâs contingency plan to obliterate the city, as well. Good luck?

Dubbed âUnthinkable,â the episode looks to be one of the biggest installments to date â and considering the fact they destroyed half the city last season, thatâs saying a lot. Check out the first clip from the finale below and let us know what you think:

The season finale airs Wednesday night on The CW.

