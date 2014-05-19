The team assembles (+ Groot speaks!) in new Guardians trailer

The new Guardians of the Galaxy trailer is here, and "a thief, two thugs, an assassin and a maniac" hold the fate of the galaxy in their hands.

It's been three months since we got the first teaser trailer for Marvel's cosmic epic, brought to you in full comedic-action force by director James Gunn. We were excited to see that footage before we knew anything about it, but even we were caught off guard by how much fun the film looked. In the months since that trailer we've gotten a few tiny clips, some meaty behind-the-scenes interviews, and a few photos to flesh out the characters and the world of the flick, but let's be honest: We were all just champing at the bit for another trailer, right? Well, the wait is over, and just like last time, this trailer is even more fun than you expect it to be.

It opens, much like the first trailer, with Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) introducing himself to a puzzled group of foes as "the legendary outlaw" Star-Lord, but from that moment of comedy the trailer immediately sets off into action territory, and again features a killer retro soundtrack. This trailer also sets the stage for the film's plot in a way the first trailer never did. Evil is afoot in the form of Ronan the Accuser (a badass-looking Lee Pace), and somehow it worked out that the Guardians -- considered by most to be little more than a band of criminals -- are the ones with the chance to save 12 billion people.

The first time you watch it, it's an adrenaline rush with a few laughs mixed in, but if you watch it several times (as I did) you'll start to make a mental list of all the little tidbits worth zeroing in on here. The most obvious new addition to the footage is the voice of Groot (Vin Diesel), which gives many fans something they've been dying to hear since Diesel was cast, but there's also plenty of new Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) dialogue, great shots of Gamora (Zoe Saldana) and Drax (Dave Bautista) kicking ass, a close look at Glenn Close as Nova Prime, some very threatening shots of Ronan in action, more of that prison-break scene, a glimpse at Knowhere and plenty of spaceship madness. It's all very, in the words of Rocket, "Oh ... yeah!"

So, what are you waiting for? Get hooked on a feelin' all over again with the trailer below.

Guardians of the Galaxy hits theaters Aug. 1.

(Via Guardians of the Galaxy)