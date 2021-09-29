Teen Wolf returns! 5 things we're howling to see in that new Paramount+ revival movie

The (Beacon) Hills are alive with the sound of howling now that Paramount+ has announced that it is bringing back Teen Wolf in the form of a sequel movie, set to hit the streaming service in 2022.

And while the show — which is based on the 1985 Michael J. Fox movie of the same name and ran on MTV for six seasons from 2011-2017 — focused on the adventures of a teenage werewolf named Scott McCall (Tyler Posey) and the various villains he and his friends went up against during its time on the air, the recently-announced revival will revolve around him as an adult as he yet again attempts to keep the town of Beacon Hills safe from its latest supernatural threat.

Teen Wolf creator Jeff Davis will be writing and executive producing the movie, though it's still not confirmed which members of the original cast will be making their return. Still, that doesn't mean fans can't hope!

Our best guess is Scott might have to use his finely-honed Alpha skills to round up the various members of his pack to help get the job done — including his human best friend Stiles (Love and Monsters' Dylan O’Brien), his werewolf mentor Derek (Superman and Lois' Tyler Hoechlin), Stiles’ banshee girlfriend Lydia (Escape Room: Tournament of Champions' Holland Roden), Scott’s former Kitsune girlfriend Kira (Chicago Med's Arden Cho), their former Kanima pal Jackson (American Horror Story: Cult's Colton Haynes) and more.

Here are five things we're hoping to see in the Teen Wolf movie.