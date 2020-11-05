Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' hits home video in December, following 3-month theatrical run

Didn't feel comfortable enough to sit in a theater and watch Christopher Nolan's Tenet during the coronavirus pandemic? No worries! After a three-month run in cineplexes across the globe, the biggest movie of 2020 (it pretty much wins by default) is coming to home video Tuesday, Dec. 15, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment announced today.

The time-twisting, head-spinning blockbuster will be available on the usual formats: 4K, Blu Ray, DVD and digital. Per the report, the 4K UHD combo pack and Blu-ray will come with an hour-long featurette about the making of the feature called "Looking at the World in a New Way: The Making of Tenet." Prices are as follows: $44.95 (4K UHD), $35.99 (Blu-ray), and $28.98 (DVD). You can start pre-ordering digital and physical copies next Tuesday, Nov. 10.

Since its theatrical debut at the end of the summer, Tenet has made $347 million worldwide, with $53 million of that figure coming from domestic ticket sales. While such profits are nowhere near pre-pandemic levels, Nolan is actually happy with the results and rather upset that studios were not emboldened by the movie's financial performance. During a recent interview, the filmmaker stated that Hollywood should not have pushed all of its major tentpoles into next year (and beyond) after seeing Tenet's box office returns.

Video of TENET - NEW TRAILER Warner Bros. Pictures on YouTube

Tenet did much better in foreign markets, where COVID-19 had been better contained. Nevertheless, international theaters are closing down once again as European countries like France, Germany, and the U.K. go back into lockdown in an effort to curb spiking cases of the novel disease. Moreover, it recently was able to start playing in New York and Los Angeles-based theaters as New York and California began easing virus restrictions.

Far from Nolan's best-reviewed movie, the film currently holds a 71 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Obviously that's still pretty good, but makes for the lowest score of the director's lengthy career.

A nod to Nolan's love for James Bond and the spy-fi genre as a whole, the wildly ambitious Tenet follows a CIA agent (John David Washington) trying to stop a cataclysmic event that involves a form of time travel known as "inversion." If you've seen the movie, you know that's only a surface level synopsis. If you haven't, be warned: things only get much more confusing from there in a way that only Nolan can pull off.

Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Martin Donovan, Fiona Dourif, Yuri Kolokolnikov,, Himesh Patel, Clémence Poésy, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, with Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh co-star.