Latest Stories

Daybreak
Tag: TV
Daybreak's post-apocalyptic wasteland is way better than watching the news
MJ Rodriguez performs "Suddenly Seymour" with George Salazar
Tag: Fangrrls
I wasn't physically or emotionally prepared for MJ Rodriguez's 'Suddenly Seymour'
Joker
Tag: Movies
Step by step, the stairs from Joker have become a popular spot for fans in New York
Nickelodeon theme park
Tag: TV
WIRE Buzz: Nickelodeon's indoor theme park; Sabrina showrunner's new horror projects
Terminator: Dark Fate T-800 IMDb
More info i
Source: Paramount Pictures
Tag: Movies
Tag: News

First reactions to Terminator: Dark Fate hail the sequel as a 'return to basics' thrill ride

Contributed by
11667464_10205523408059321_3546218304519892003_n.jpg
Josh Weiss
Oct 21, 2019

After so many years away from the franchise he helped launch, producer James Cameron has breathed new life into the Terminator brand. According to the first social media reactions to Dark Fate (in theaters Nov. 1), the series is back on track with the best sequel since 1991's T2: Judgement Day. While there wasn't a very high bar to clear once the rest of the follow-ups came along, Skynet fans have been waiting decades for the same thrills and excitement of the first two movies.

Several tweets have compared Dark Fate to Star Wars: The Force Awakens, in that it's an amped up rehash of what we saw in The Terminator and T2. Anchoring the story — which ignores all of the sequels after the second one — is Sarah Connor, played by the returning Linda Hamilton for the first time in almost 30 years.

In fact, most of the praise is going to Hamilton with some folks such as Uproxx's Mike Ryan stating that every other movie failed because of her absence. This time around, she's joined by two more badass women portrayed by Mackenzie Davis (Blade Runner 2049) and Natalie Reyes (Birds of Passage).

While nothing is confirmed at this time, we suspect that a lot of these initial reactions came from special screenings of the entire movie at Alamo Drafthouses around the country. Treated to a special introduction by Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger (once again playing the T-800), audiences thought they'd just get to see the first 20 minutes of the project.

"We hope you enjoy it, and if you spoil our movie, I will hunt you down," says Linda in the video below, which asks viewers to avoid "f***ing spoilers" in whatever they post on social media.

Helmed by Tim Miller (Deadpool), Terminator: Dark Fate co-stars Gabriel Luna, Diego Boneta, Edward Furlong, Steven Cree, and Enrique Arce.

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: Terminator: Dark Fate
Tag: alamo drafthouse
Tag: Arnold Schwarzenegger
Tag: Linda Hamilton
Tag: Tim Miller

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: