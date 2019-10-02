Latest Terminator: Dark Fate trailer focuses on Latino hero and franchise diversity

Move over, John Connor, the future has a new savior and her name is Dani Ramos. Played by Natalie Ramos, the character of Dani is the central component of the latest trailer for Tim Miller's Terminator: Dark Fate. In fact, she must be protected at all costs by Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) and Grace (Mackenzie Davis as a cyborg warrior), lest humanity should fall to the killer machines.

Utilizing Spanish titles and dialogue, this latest look at the film emphasizes the franchise's step toward more diversity. Indeed, a good portion of the cast is portrayed by Latino actors, including Diego Boneta (Dani's brother, Miguel), Enrique Arce (Dani and Miguel's father), and Gabriel Luna (a new Terminator model known as a "Rev-9" that's capable of shape-shifting and mitosis).

Like it or not, the new trailer basically gives away the plot spoiler of Arce's character being killed and replicated by the Rev-9. Still, it's a nice callback to John's foster parents being murdered by the T-1000 (Robert Patrick) in T2: Judgement Day.

Check out the latest trailer below:

Video of Terminator: Dark Fate (2019) – La Misión de Dani Extended Look - Paramount Pictures

In addition to Hamilton, Arnold Schwarzenegger is once again coming back to the series to play the T-800. These days, he's a bit more grizzled with more lines in his face and more gray in his hair. To get back into the mindset of the T-800 — which he hadn't inhabited since 2015's Terminator Genisys — Schwarzenegger spent a month just shooting guns on his ranch dressed as his iconic and time-traveling android assassin.

Over the summer, it was confirmed that Edward Furlong would also reprise the role of John Connor but so far, we haven't seen hide nor hair of him in any of the marketing materials. Hopefully, that means his impact on the story is rather major and they're saving it.

Directed by Miller (Deadpool), Dark Fate marks James Cameron's first involvement with the Terminator IP since T2. In addition to being an executive producer, he helped come up with the story that led to the project's screenplay from writers David S. Goyer (Batman v Superman), Justin Rhodes (RoboCop Returns), and Billy Ray (Overlord).

Terminator: Dark Fate will start to kick lots of machine butt when it hits theaters everywhere Friday, Nov. 1.