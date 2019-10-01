WIRE Buzz: Terminator enters MK11 arena; Scary Stories director bites into Dracula tale; more

The newest character to join the Mortal Kombat universe doesn’t necessarily need your clothes, your boots, and your motorcycle to mop up the floor with your fragile human fighting skills — but if he’s the one left standing after the glorious “finish him!” prompt pops up, you can bet your glowing red eye that he’s entitled to all that's yours.

Yep, the very likeness of Ah-nold himself is now an official playable character in the newest DLC to come to Mortal Kombat 11, and he comes packing some very Terminator-esque dirty fighting tricks. Arnold’s T-800 wastes no time going on the offensive in the new trailer for the MK11 Kombat Pack, which shows off the present-day, Dark Fate version of everyone's favorite cybernetic death machine along with a cool teleportation ability, Skynet-infused punching moves, and — the lowest of low blows — good old fashioned firepower.

Video of Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack – Official Terminator T-800 Gameplay Trailer Mortal Kombat on YouTube

Even when Scorpion brings the flames, our T-800’s synthetic skin may melt away — but his soulless metal skeleton keeps right on punching. Best of all is when the Terminator has the advantage, leading into a Schwarzenegger-worthy delivery of MK’s classic “Get over here!” line. And if you lose (as Jax Briggs in the video discovers that he inevitably must), it only gets worse: A time sphere sucks you into the future, where your MK11 fatality comes courtesy of a whole hellscape of merciless death-bots.

The Terminator arrives with an alternate, younger-Arnold version included in the download, and it’s available Oct. 8 to anyone who’s already bought the Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack. The Kombat Pack serves up a six-character bundle that includes Terminator’s T-800, Shang Tsung, Nightwolf, and the still-to-release Spawn, Joker, and Sindel. But if you simply want to go cybernetic without buying additional DLC, you can also wait a week and buy the Terminator character separately, when it goes on sale digitally for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC on Oct. 15.

It’s a tale almost as old as a vampire — at least, that’s how it feels after waiting 17 years for the sun to finally rise on a long-brewing Dracula movie coming from Amblin Entertainment.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark director André Øvredal is in talks to direct The Last Voyage of the Demeter, a story that follows Dracula’s famous sailing ship (and the mysterious murders that plague it on the high seas) as it travels from Transylvania to England.

The adapted script, from Season of the Witch’s Bragi Schut that’s bounced between studios since 2002, reportedly follows Bram Stoker’s original account of the Demeter’s vampirically-cursed voyage, and will presumably restart the long-gestating project with a clean casting slate. THR reports that a 2012 attempt at bringing the film to life, with Black Mirror and The Twilight Saga: Eclipse director David Slade leading a cast that included Ben Kingsley and Noomi Rapace, ultimately fizzled.

There’s no early word on a release date for The Last Voyage of the Demeter, so keep those sails trimmed — and the garlic handy.

Birds, balloons, and the occasional low-flying UFO will now have some busy company in the sub-stratospheric skies. The Federal Aviation Administration has just cleared UPS for what the shipping company is describing as the world’s first “drone airline,” permitting the coast-to-coast use of drones to deliver the kind of stuff that usually requires a lane-blocking truck to find its way to your door.

To start out, UPS’s buzzy ‘bot fleet won’t be making typical house calls; rather, its drone detachment will focus on delivering goods to hospital campuses nationwide, as well as to “customers beyond those in the healthcare industry,” according to the company’s announcement. But future plans call for UPS Flight Forward — the official name of the new airline — “to transport a variety of items for customers in many industries, and regularly fly drones beyond the operators’ visual line of sight.”

The FAA’s first-ever drone airline permission slip comes with some significant new freedoms for UPS and future recipients of such clearance, including “no limits on the size or scope of operations,” as well as the freedom “to fly an unlimited number of drones with an unlimited number of remote operators in command.” UPS says it also will be able to fly drones and cargo that exceed 55 pounds in net weight, as well as to fly at night — something the FAA previously hadn’t allowed.

Sure, the world’s first drone airline may be all about health care and critical services today — but if we're already barrelling toward drone dystopia, here’s hoping we’re not too far from a time when the FAA signs off on letting beer and pizza fall from the sky for our stay-home Friday night movie binges.