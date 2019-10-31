Terminator's Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton talk Dark Fate

Later tonight, fans will be able to reenter the world of the Terminator in the latest sequel, Terminator: Dark Fate. This is nothing new for Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton, both of whom have been linked to the franchise since The Terminator in 1984. Although Hamilton's last appearance was offscreen in Terminator Salvation (2009), she wasn't shy about showing off the effects of her age on screen.

"Not much I can do about [aging]," said Hamilton. "It's all right here, but I was totally willing to embrace that and bring an absolutely, fully mature woman back. It was also important for me to not spring right up after I was hurt. To say 'oh, she's hurt. And it takes a little bit longer to get up.' I'm gonna bring everything authentic that I can to the character."

As for Schwarzenegger, he expressed his surprise that the filmmakers decided to make him appear even older.

"I have to say that I hate the idea of them always trying to make me look older than I am," noted Schwarzenegger. "I'm 72, but I look okay. So what did they do? They say 'it doesn’t work for us. We have to put a scar on here, we have to put a hole in here, we have to make you squint and put makeup on. So when you open up your eyes there's wrinkles. Then we have to go create the beard, and then make the beard gray to age you a little bit.' I'm like 'why do you need to age me? I'm 72 years old!"

Additionally, we also caught up with Mackenzie Davis, Gabriel Luna, Natalia Reyes, and director Tim Miller for their thoughts on the new sequel. To see the rest of the interviews, check out the full video!