Tessa Thomspon and Brie Larson exchange Avengers fan art, turns out Carol and Valkyrie are besties

While we wait to see if Marvel Studios will indeed make that all woman superhero film that studio head honcho Kevin Feige has been (vaguely) hinting at, we only have to turn to the Twitter feeds of Tessa Thompson and Brie Larson to see their respective Marvel characters Valkyrie (from Thor: Ragnarok) and Captain Marvel teaming up.

Thompson and Larson have been sending each other fan artwork of their two Marvel characters together via the social media site, and we have to agree with Larson and Thompson: they cute.

Thompson has said on more than one occasion that she would like her character’s next appearance in the MCU to be in an all-female superhero team film. Earlier this month, Larson told The Independent that she’d be “super into an all-female Avengers movie,” adding: “Yeah, I think that would just be, it would just be cool to see all of them interact together.”

Although one isn’t yet in the works, Feige has said that we can expect to see more female-led films from the studio. Considering that Captain Marvel continues to print money for Marvel Studios, Thompson’s and Larson’s dream of an all-woman superteam film may be one step closer to reality.

In the meantime, we can continue to enjoy the fan artwork and see the two actresses in Avengers: Endgame, which opens April 26.