Test your fate in this exclusive peek at IDW's new Dungeons & Dragons: A Darkened Wish #1

Ever since geeky fantasy aficionados gathered in droves in the '70s to first roll the polyhedral dice and immerse themselves in the wizards, trolls, dragons, and heroes of the Dungeons & Dragons roleplaying realm, fertile imaginations have kept this iconic billion-dollar property alive in feature films, animated series, tie-in novels, themed clothing, trading cards, video games, and TV series like Stranger Things.

Capitalizing on the resurgence of interest in the franchise, IDW Publishing and Wizards of the Coast are poised to unwrap an ambitious new 5-part comic book miniseries next month based on Dungeons & Dragons and SYFY WIRE has scored an exclusive first look at the interior art.

Credit: IDW Publishing

Written by B. Dave Walters (Electropunk) and paired with art by Tess Fowler (Kid Lobotomy), the decades-spanning plotline of A Darkened Wish develops as inevitable war threatens the Moonshae Isles and a force of legendary heroes return to clash with the indomitable forces of an unthinkable enemy. We'll venture into the Forgotten Realms to see them altered forever as young sorcerer Helene and her loyal friends evolve from raw recruits on the dangerous streets of Mintarn into formidable, battle-tested warriors.

SYFY WIRE is presenting four lettered pages from the premiere issue alongside comments by Walters explaining the context of the indelible words and images.

Credit: IDW Publishing

"The thing that makes Dungeons & Dragons: A Darkened Wish special is the connection that exists between our heroes," Walters tells SYFY WIRE. "These pages are their first night together in Mintarn, starry eyed and hopeful for the adventures that await them.

"Of course, the sweet scent of youth attracts predators, and they quickly find themselves on the wrong end of an attempted kidnapping! This first test proves to be the fire that forges a bond between them that can never be broken. Or can it?"

Credit: IDW Publishing

"I wrote this section because I wanted the reader to take this journey along with our heroes from the very beginning," he adds. "Usually we meet characters fully formed, but in this story, we'll join them at the very beginning, from their first steps off the island and into the history of the Forgotten Realms!"

Trek into our special preview of Dungeons & Dragons: A Darkened Wish #1 in the full gallery below, then announce your intentions to join the legends and lore when the first issue charges into comic shops Mar. 6, 2019.