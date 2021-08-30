Leatherface carves up Netflix! The Texas Chainsaw Massacre cranks up new horrors on streaming

What’s that awful blood-curdling sound? Why, it’s just the rip-and-tear wail of a horrifying new installment in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre movie-verse…and it seems to be coming from Netflix.

Yep, Netflix is sending old school horror fans running for the hills all over again with a new film from the vaunted slasher franchise; one set to arrive from director David Blue Garcia straight to the small screen. Via The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix has picked up the rights to Garcia’s new Texas Chainsaw horror-thriller, nabbing a sequel originally bound for theaters — and one that the director took over last summer with a start-from-scratch approach.

The new movie is reportedly set to catch up with an older (but probably not gentler) Leatherface, picking up long after the events of director Tobe Hooper’s original 1974 franchise-starting classic. Billed as a direct sequel that bypasses all the Texas Chainsaw lore that unfolded in the wake of the first film, Garcia’s new take from Legendary Pictures comes “years after the shocking events of the original, in a setting where Leatherface hasn’t been seen or heard from since.”

The small-screen deal marks an agreement between Netflix and Legendary Pictures, which reportedly parted ways with the film’s original creative team (via Deadline) last summer. Garcia teased earlier this year that he's taking "a very old school approach to filmmaking" with the new movie, with the goal of creating a sequel with a look and feel that's "very similar to the original film."

Though details are slim on other tweaks Garcia may have made since taking the reins, the cast includes Elsie Fisher (Eighth Grade) as a character named Dreama, alongside Nell Hudson (Outlander) as Melody, Dreama’s sister. Also starring are Sarah Yarkin (Happy Death Day 2U), Jacob Latimore (The Maze Runner), and Moe Dunford (Vikings).

With a screenplay by Chris Thomas Devlin (Video Nasty) from a story by Fede Alvarez and Rodo Sayagues (who teamed on both Don’t Breathe and Evil Dead), the new Texas Chainsaw Massacre hasn’t yet been given a release date at Netflix...so keep that tool shed locked up tight.