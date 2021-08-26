Thandiwe Newton says Val dying in Solo: A Star Wars Story was a 'big mistake,' and not initially in the script

It's been a couple of years since Solo: A Star Wars Story came out, and whenever it gets talked about, one of the things people likely bring up is that the death of Thandiwe Newton's character, Val, kinda stinks. And it's a sentiment that Newton herself agrees with.

Speaking with Inverse while hyping up the recent release of her new movie Reminiscence, Newton candidly recalled being disappointed by the creative choice. "It was a big, big mistake," she said. "You don’t kill off the first Black woman to ever have a real role in a Star Wars movie. Like, are you joking?"

In the original script, Newton said Val's fate was going to be more uncertain in order to leave room for her to potentially come back. After the explosion on the train, she would've fallen out and cheated death, as many a character in the galaxy far, far away often does. But during filming, she said it was "too huge" a set-piece to create, hence her death in the film.

"It was much more just to do with the time we had to do the scenes," Newton said. "It’s much easier just to have me die than it is to have me fall into a vacuum of space so I can come back sometime."

When Solo released in 2018, Val's death was considered by many to be unnecessary and also unfair, given that at that point, Newton was the only Black woman in the films with what appeared to be a major role. Eventually, the backlash got to the point where the film's co-writer Jonathan Kasdan admitted in a Twitter thread later that year that Newton was "too good and too interesting" to play the better half of Woody Harrelson's Tobias Beckett. "It was always in the design that Beckett would lose his trusted crew," said Kasdan.

While the death of Beckett's old crew was necessary to bring Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) and others into the fold, Kasdan also admitted that Newton ran away with Val for the brief time she played the character. "Val's death felt a little like a cheat ... It's an odd and unexpected problem that comes with working with such amazing, compelling actors in the Star Wars universe. You just want more of them.”

Solo went on to make $393.2 million globally and is best regarded as a solid experimental film in the massive Star Wars franchise. While its sequel set up involving Darth Maul has yet to be fully expanded upon, some characters have received a second shot at life; Lando is getting his own series for Disney+, and Emilia Clarke's femme fatale Qi'ra has recently shown up in the comics as part of the War of the Bounty Hunters miniseries by Charles Soule and Steve McNiven. She'll soon receive her own miniseries, Crimson Reign, from Soule and Steve Cummings that's set to debut in November.