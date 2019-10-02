Thank Tom Holland for helping Sony and Disney sling Spider-Man back into the MCU

All the millions of Spider-Man fans who collectively breathed a sigh of relief at news that our friendly neighborhood web-slinger’s place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe hadn’t, in fact, been snapped out of existence reportedly have a familiar hero to thank for helping Disney and Sony seal the deal: Peter Parker himself.

Spider-Man star Tom Holland reportedly was so invested in preserving the MCU continuity established by Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame that he directly inserted himself into the stalled negotiations between the two studios, even approaching Disney CEO Bob Iger himself to ask that everyone try to weave an agreement together, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Holland “made multiple appeals to Disney chairman and CEO Bob Iger and Sony film chairman Tom Rothman to reach a resolution, announced Sept. 27, for Marvel to produce a third Spider-Man movie for Sony, and for the character to appear in at least one additional Disney-Marvel film.” reports THR.

Only weeks after Sony’s triumphant box office with Holland’s starring role in Spider-Man: Far From Home, Holland “began flexing his diplomacy after the D23 [Disney event] wrapped Aug. 25,” the report states. “He leaned on Rothman to re-engage with Disney (the actor was able to leverage his clout because he also is set to star in Sony's Uncharted) and also surprisingly reached out to Iger, beseeching one of Hollywood's most powerful executives to return to the table.”

Whether Holland’s first-person appeal to the biggest decision makers behind Disney and Sony’s long-range movie plans tipped the scales toward balance or not, Holland also had another ace up his Spidey-sleeve: He reportedly urged both sides to recognize just how much fan passion there was for Spider-Man to continue his MCU heroics. “Eventually, a thaw began between Sony and Disney after Holland showed them the outpouring of fan support,” the report notes.

No Spidey fan was more excited than Holland, once the two studios announced they’d reached a deal that’ll allow his upcoming third Spider-Man movie be a co-production with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and Disney, as well as an agreement to let Peter Parker play a role in a future MCU movie. The enthusiastic actor giddily posted an infamously insane celebration scene from The Wolf of Wall Street to commemorate the reunion — in the process racking up nearly 5 million likes (and counting).

With dedication like that, at least we know Holland won’t be merely going through the motions as he embarks on all his future Spider-Man appearances. Holland’s next Spidey movie — the MCU one from Feige and Disney — is set to arrive on July 16 of 2021.