Thanos rears his ugly head in latest Avengers: Endgame trailer as tickets go on sale

After his noted absence in all the Avengers: Endgame trailers released thus far, Thanos (Josh Brolin) has finally returned to the screen in Marvel's announcement that tickets for the highly anticipated Infinity War sequel have gone on sale.

Speaking of which, you might want to buy your tickets before they're all "snapped" out of existence. Anyway, this new "Special Look" contains the most enticing amount of footage we've seen thus far.

Check it out below:

Video of Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame | Special Look

We open at Avengers HQ with Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) saying, "If we do this," clearly meaning a vengeful assault on Thanos, "we'd be going in short-handed."

"Yeah, you mean because he killed all our friends?" quips back Rhodey (Don Cheadle).

"We owe this to everyone who's not in this room to try," finishes Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) on a more hopeful note.

Kicking things off from there, we see Rocket (Bradley Cooper), beside himself with grief over losing Groot (Vin Diesel), holding hands with Nebula (Karen Gillan), the closest link he has to the Guardians of the Galaxy right now. We also see Tony (Robert Downey Jr.) reuniting with Pepper (Gwyneth Paltrow), who seems to have survived the Snap after all.

Still, there's a shot of Tony looking at a photo of himself and Peter Parker (Tom Holland) just to remind us how heartbreaking Spidey's death was in the last movie. Oh, and after their little spat in Civil War, Stark and Captain America (Chris Evans) are cool again. With the two heroes' friendship back on track, the remaining Avengers (now accompanied by Brie Larson's Captain Marvel) blast off into space, headed for Mad Titan territory.

Credit: Marvel Studios/Disney

"You could not live with your own failure," taunts Thanos just before he shows up in his full battle armor. "And where did that bring you? Back to me."

Demand for tickets is so high, that websites for vendors like AMC and Alamo Drafthouse are crashing all over the place. It's reminiscent of all the characters who simply winked out of existence at the end of Infinity War. Fandango remains the sole beacon of hope and light in a vast sea of darkness and defeat.

Avengers: Endgame opens in theaters April 26.

And if you’re in a full-on Endgame fever, SYFY WIRE has you covered: we’re counting down to the movie's release with a special podcast series, 22 Days Of Marvel! Each day, a rotating cast of SYFY WIRE hosts will be discussing a new MCU movie, diving deep into the plot, dialogue, and best scenes. Most importantly, they'll be tracking all the connections across these 22 movies and what clues giver us a hint to what happens in Avengers: Endgame.

Stay tuned for subscription and release details!