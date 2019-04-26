Snap to it and Google 'Thanos' right now for the best Avengers: Endgame Easter egg

Latest Stories

Andrea Ayres
Apr 26, 2019

It's official: The world belongs to Avengers: Endgame and we just live in it. Even Google Search has joined the frenzy. To help celebrate the movie's premiere this weekend, the search engine has included a special Easter egg hidden in it.

Simply go to Google Search's homepage on a desktop or mobile device. Then type "Thanos" into the search bar. From there you'll be taken to another screen. On the right-hand side will be the Infinity Gauntlet, located in the knowledge-card for "Thanos." Click on that bad boy and watch in horror (or delight) as the beautiful search results disappear. Yes, Thanos' desire to achieve "perfect balance" even extends to search results.

To get back to the functioning world of the internet, click once again on the Infinity Gauntlet again.

Here's a look of the Easter egg in action:

That's not the only recent Thanos sighting outside of Endgame: The Mad Titan has also recently made his way back to the battle-royale game, Fortnite. One player receives the devastating power of Thanos per match. Yah, those other 99 players don't stand a chance. To become Thanos, you must first obtain one of the Infinity Stones. Gathering more stones gives you even more powers and health you can give to your squadmates. If you die as Thanos, the last player to find a stone respawns as him.

Avengers: Endgame is expected to decimate the box office and make more than $1 billion worldwide in its opening weekend. Some theaters are poised to stay open for more than 72 hours in an attempt to handle the onslaught of moviegoers. Fandango already says that Endgame has replaced Star Wars: The Force Awakens as the top preseller in the company's history. Early critics reviews have been pretty positive for the film, and it's sporting a 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes

We'll keep you posted on any other fun Endgame Easter eggs floating around the internet. Until then stay safe and spoiler-free

