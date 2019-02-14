Thanos sent Captain Marvel back in time and didn't kill Loki: The week's craziest fan theories

Not all fan theories are created equal. Some are brilliant breakthroughs that unlock a whole new understanding of a popular show or movie. Others are... totally off the mark. That's okay, because part of being a fan is interacting with what you love! There are bad fan theories, but no bad fan theorists, in other words.

The problem arises when a legitimate entertainment news source spreads around one of these theories, milking it for your hard-earned click rather than actually engaging with the theory on its merits and contributing to the discourse. When that happens, SYFY WIRE will let you know which viral fan theories should be dismissed.

This week, unscrupulous aggregators wrote up stories about Captain Marvel, Avengers: Infinity War, and Game of Thrones theories that are all quite complicated at the expense of narrative. Let’s get started.