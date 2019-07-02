Latest Stories

Spider-Man: Far From Home stealth suit
Credit: Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios
That's a wrap on Phase 3! 8 Days of Spider-Man Day 8: Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

SYFY WIRE Staff
Jul 2, 2019

Welcome back to 8 Days of Spider-Man, where we're counting down to the release of Spider-Man: Far From Home with a look back at all of the wall-crawler's big-screen adventures.

Tune in to the final day of our countdown while our excellent and brave hosts talk through every nitty-gritty detail of Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Please note: MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD.

This episode does not hold back, folks. If you haven't seen the movie, and want to save any twists, revelations, and cameos for your movie experience, then this is not the episode for you. But if you've seen the movie and are aching to hear the experts' take on all the twists and turns, then you've come to the right place!

Listen below. Spoilers, remember, dammit.

