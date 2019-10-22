The 10 best Batman Beyond episodes

Early this year, Batman Beyond turned twenty years old. The futuristic follow-up to the iconic Batman: The Animated Series, Batman Beyond struck its own path and quickly made it clear that it wouldn't just be Batman: 2039 Remix Edition. It chronicled the life of high school student Terry McGinnis who becomes the new Batman after an elderly Bruce Wayne takes him under his wing. As the new Caped Crusader, Terry has a new look (no cape, actually) — and a new menagerie of villains.

So, to celebrate the twentieth anniversary of one of my favorite incarnations of the Dark Knight, here the top 10 best episodes of the show. And if you get done with this and think "Man, I really want to know what else this skinny dork thinks about Gotham City," I previously looked at the top 15 Batman: The Animated Series episodes, so check that out, too.

When you're done with the list below, come back here to watch this interview with the cast of Batman Beyond that SYFY WIRE hosted at this year's New York Comic Con.