The 10 Game of Thrones episodes you need to watch before the Season 8 premiere

Winter has finally come, even if Game of Thrones took a year off before the upcoming eighth and final season. That’s plenty of time for fans of the sprawling HBO series to have forgotten what happened in Seasons 1 through 7. The premiere is only a few weeks away at this point, and if you don’t have the time or the will to binge re-watch all 67 episodes, here are 10 you can revisit that should bring you back up to speed.

These 10 episodes are, importantly, not the 10 best episodes of Game of Thrones (though there are some classics in here). There are also some very important episodes missing from this list. “Baelor,” the first season episode where Ned Stark dies, is not included, nor is “The Rains of Castamere,” aka The Red Wedding episode. There’s a reason for that: Those characters are all dead.

Because of Game of Thrones’ high body count, and George R. R. Martin’s willingness to kill characters you thought were untouchable, there are major characters and entire plotlines that, while important at the time, were killed-off well before the endgame. At this point, Robb and Catelyn Stark have been out of the Game of Thrones for longer than they were in it. For the purposes of this selective rewatch, one that’s intended to remind you about what you need to know for Season 8, their stories are largely irrelevant.

So, here are the 10 episodes of Game of Thrones you should rewatch before Season 8 premieres. Together, they’ll give you a pretty good idea of what you need to know about all the characters who are still alive as of the Season 7 finale, and they will lay the groundwork for the major storylines going into the final stretch.