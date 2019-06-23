The 10 Most Awesome Moments In Neon Genesis Evangelion

Neon Genesis Evangelion is a lot of things. It's a treatise on the effects of depression and isolation. It's a big religious metaphor that leaps in and out of various philosophies. It's a horrifying examination of the burden that family can put on people. But it's also a show where big robotic units (called EVAs) fight stuff. And that's the part I want to focus on right now.

Because while you can't go into Evangelion expecting a mindless buffet of nonstop mech brawls, you're also doing the show a disservice if you treat it like a stuffy academic paper. While I wouldn't describe Evangelion as a show that you can fist pump your way through, it's also not devoid of moments that make you remember just how rad it is when giant cyborgs get into combat.

So, to celebrate a part of Evangelion that often gets lost in the discussion, I'm going to run down the ten most awesome scenes from the show. Yes, these are the scenes that will please you most if what you want out of Evangelion is big metal UFC, but they also serve as a balance to the more cerebral and emotional parts of the experience.