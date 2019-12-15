The 12 most influential indie comics of the decade

Comic books ruled the 2010s, on just about every platform. Movies and TV (including streaming) were dominated by adaptations of classic, mainstream characters (hello Marvel Cinematic Universe and Arrowverse), and conventions became must-attend, newsmaking events. But it wasn't just the big players who had a big decade — it was a blockbuster year for indie publishers as well.

Indie comics broke new ground in the 2010s in large part because they better represented their readers, with a focus on themes of diversity and inclusion, which in turn fostered more diversity and inclusion in the industry. Every graphic novel on this list has won an award, and every one influenced the comic book medium or culture in some way. However, this list only covers 12 of our favorites, and there is literally no way to include everything that influenced the decade into one list, so we invite you to comment with the titles you feel we missed.