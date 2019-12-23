The 13 best anime episodes of 2019

If you're like me, you watch a lot of anime. And that's cool. Honestly, it's 2019 — it would be weirder if you weren't constantly watching anime. That said, watching a lot of something isn't great for remembering parts of it sometimes, specifically certain episodes. When I get done binge-watching something, I'm less likely to be like "Wow, Episode 11 was a masterpiece!" and more likely to announce "The chunk of the show that I watched before sleep took me was a very nice chunk."

So, to honor specific episodes that may have been lost to the binge, I'm gonna name the thirteen best anime episodes of 2019. Obviously, these are all the opinions of a man who may as well build an underground anime bunker at this point and might not reflect yours, but at the very least, I hope to provide you with a selection of some damn good anime.