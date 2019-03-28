The 14 most otherworldly costumes of American Gods (so far), ranked

The old and new deities of American Gods have been seen in plaid suits and pink dresses, pixelated sweatshirts, and gowns that appear to be made of liquid gold. Easter blossoms like the flowers of her season. Mr. Nancy oozes vintage glam. Media may appear as Marilyn Monroe or Lucy Ricardo or Ziggy Stardust at any given time.

Costume designer Suttirat Larlarb, who had previously taught a History of Clothing course at Carnegie Mellon University, wanted to fuse fashion with symbolism when approaching both deities who are thousands of years old and those who spawned from modern obsessions. Some interpretations (like Ziggy and Marilyn) are literal. Others have divine meaning woven right into them.

Whether it's Media's multiple transformations or Technical Boy's turbocharged cool, these are the 14 costumes from the series (so far) that we worship the most.