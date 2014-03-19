Latest Stories

pilot.jpg

The 15 best frelling moments from Farscape

Contributed by
LisaGranshaw.jpg
Lisa Granshaw
Mar 19, 2014

All day on March 19, we're celebrating the 15th anniversary of Farscape's premiere on the Sci-Fi Channel with some of the talented people who brought this influential space opera to life.

From the first show, in which we were introduced to Moya's crew, to the last, when we were left with a cliffhanger and no apparent resolution, there are almost too many moments to count that made us fall in love with this show and become Scapers. In honor of the 15th anniversary we narrowed it down to our 15 favorites Here are a few moments we chose, along with some help from the cast, as some of the best.

What are your favorite moments from Farscape? Let us know in the comments!

1x1-pixel_0.png
Cutting off Pilot's armThis moment in "DNA Mad Scientist" from season one showed us this was not...
1x1-pixel_1.png
Meet ChianaFor Edgley, the moment we meet Chiana in season 1's "Durka Returns" is very special. "I...
1x1-pixel_2.png
John Crichton and Rygel share a momentThere's something sweet about this honest conversation in...
1x1-pixel_3.png
Crichton saves the day This scene from season 2's "Crackers Don't Matter" showed how hilarious...
1x1-pixel_4.png
Locations for "What Was Lost"The locations in this season 4 episode were moments particularly...
1x1-pixel_5.png
Crichton and D'Argo wake up in a windowCrichton and D'Argo have some great moments throughout the...
1x1-pixel_6.png
Goodbye, ZhaanOne of the saddest moments in the whole series happened in season 2, when we lost one...
1x1-pixel.png
Harvey and Crichton on a roller coaster There are so many great moments between Crichton and his...
1x1-pixel_7.png
Shocking cliffhangerThe final episode of the series has one of the show's best moments. Right when...
1x1-pixel_8.png
Pilot's cackleIn season 3's "Suns and Lovers," we get this amazing moment where Pilot really lets...
1x1-pixel_9.png
A baby born in battleAs if we needed any more proof of just how tough Aeryn is, she literally has...
1x1-pixel_10.png
Stark's first "My side, your side!" Stark's introduction is one of the best in the series. It's...
1x1-pixel_11.png
Introducing a DRD named "1812"Who doesn't remember when we first met the musical DRD "1812"? It...
1x1-pixel_12.png
The crew comes to EarthWhen the crew of Moya first visits Earth in season 4's "Kansas," it is a...
1x1-pixel_13.png
Frell!OK, so this isn't just one moment but really anytime someone uses "frell" is just amazing in...
hide thumbnails show thumbnails
