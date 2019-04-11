The 6 Game of Thrones fan theories that could still actually be correct

This is arguably the biggest mystery left beyond who will sit on the Iron Throne. Azor Ahai, also known as The Prince That Was Promised, is a prophesied person, reborn from a legend, who will wield the sword Lightbringer and defeat the White Walkers. It’s simpler than a lot of people (and Melisandre) make it out to be. The most complicated part is figuring out who fits the bill. See, there are some requirements.

According to Melisandre, “When the red star bleeds and the darkness gathers, Azor Ahai shall be born again amidst smoke and salt to wake dragons out of stone.” Not that Melisandre is really the best person to be deciding who Azor Ahai could be (Stannis Baratheon, anyone?), but at the beginning of Season 7, she did label Daenerys Targaryen “The Princess” That Was Promised.

Dany is definitely the leading candidate — she was born at Dragonstone, a volcanic (smoke) island by the sea (salt), and she gave birth to her dragons from supposedly dead (stone) eggs right before a red comet streaked across the sky.

Other candidates include Jon Snow (of course), Jon and Dany’s hypothetical future child, Beric Dondarrion (and his flaming sword), Tyrion Lannister, Jaime Lannister, and a few more characters, as well. Or maybe it’s none of these people. We’ll just have to wait and find out.