The 7 blockbuster moments that shaped the 2010s and changed genre history

Welcome to SYFY WIRE's Decade in Review, a series of articles that will look to catalog the best, worst, and weirdest cultural and entertainment moments of the 2010s as we look toward the future. Today, we explore the biggest game-changers and trends of the 2010s.

When the 2010s began, there were only two movies in a Marvel Cinematic Universe that didn’t yet even qualify as a constellation, just a single Avatar movie, and no Star Wars movies whatsoever on the horizon. As it stands today, at the very end of a whirlwind and endless decade, there are a whopping 23 big-screen installments in the MCU (with many more on the way), five Star Wars movies (and a live-action TV show!) have been produced, and… well, we’re still at just one Avatar movie (though there’s been some progress there, too).

This was undoubtedly the decade of the nerd, a ten-year period in which science fiction, fantasy, comic books, and horror went from a significant part of the pop culture zeitgeist to damn near the entire thing. Sure, Harry Potter and a handful of Marvel movies were big hits in the aughts, while Twilight became a tween phenomenon late in the game, but the 2010s saw the passion (and disposable income) of nerds take absolute center stage, demanding and then receiving the sort of attention from movie studios, television networks, and other big corporations in ways that were once unfathomable (for better or worse, which is endlessly debatable).

Advances in technology played a big part in the amplification of geek voices, as well as the distribution of the way they experienced the deluge of media produced for them. The surging value of beloved intellectual property and the streaming services that deliver the adaptations fueled multi-billion dollar investments and industry-shaking deals, realigning the power structure in Hollywood and scrambling a century of institutional knowledge. Movie stars don’t really exist anymore, but devotion to cartoon characters can border on maniacal.

The past decade went by like a blur (even if the last few years feel like they dragged on for decades) and trends absolutely require time to stake shape. But there have also been several seismic events that in hindsight seem either like ground zero for the major changes or at least prime evidence of the shifts that are still reshaping our landscape.