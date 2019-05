If aliens ever invade Earth, they would be smart to do it on April Fool's Day, because then most people won't believe all the reports of extraterrestrial threats. Still, it remains true that Fox Mulder's "I want to believe" is both the motto of the alien believer and a sign of a good mark for a con job. With that in mind, we took a look at some of the biggest alien invasion hoaxes over the past 100+ years.