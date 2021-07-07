The Addams Family 2: America's most macabre family hits the road in trailer for animated sequel

Grab your sandals, suntan lotion, and favorite goth umbrella — pop culture's most ghastly family hits the road in first trailer for The Addams Family 2. Directed by the returning duo of Greg Tiernan and Conrad Vernon, the animated sequel finds Gomez (Oscar Isaac) organizing a nomadic vacation to some of the country's most iconic landmarks in an effort to reconnect with his son, Pugsley (Javon 'Wanna' Walton replacing Finn Wolfhard), and daughter, Wednesday (Chloë Grace Moretz).

Naturally, Morticia (Charlize Theron), Uncle Fester (Nick Kroll), Lurch, Thing, and Cousin IT (Snoop Dogg) are along for the ride in the Addams Camper, a hearse-looking RV. As you'll see, the majesty of Niagra Falls and the Grand Canyon are no match for the morbid antics of the Addamses.

Watch the trailer now:

Video of THE ADDAMS FAMILY 2 | Official Trailer | MGM

Bette Midler and Bill Hader also lend their voices to the follow-up. Hader is set to voice a brand-new character named Cyrus, while Midler is back as Grandmama, though it looks like she'll be holding down the spooky fort while everyone else is away.

Released in October of 2019, the first animated Addams Family release made over $200 million at the worldwide box office against a rather meager budget of $24 million.

"The success of last year’s animated film was proof of the enduring legacy of The Addams Family and its ability to transcend popular culture," Tiernan said (via Deadline) last fall. "This second film will be every bit as fun as the original. We are thrilled to welcome Bill Hader and Javon Walton, and to welcome back our incredible original cast for this exciting next chapter in the Addams’s journey.

The sequel was executive-produced by Kevin Miserocchi, Jonathan Glickman, Cassidy Lange, Aaron L. Gilbert, and Jason Cloth. Gail Berman, Conrad Vernon, Danielle Sterling, and Alison O'Brien are producers. Detective Pikachu scribes, Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit, wrote the screenplay.

The Addams Family 2 cruises into theaters Friday, Oct. 1. Check out a number of character posters in the gallery below...