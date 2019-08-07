Full trailer for The Addams Family reveals Snoop Dogg as the hairy Cousin It

Things just got a lot hairier with the full trailer for MGM's animated Addams Family movie. That's because we got the announcement of Snoop Dogg voicing "Cousin It," the androgynous family member known for their mane of thick luscious locks that covers their entire body. Since no one knows what's under the hair, the character, who wears sunglasses and a hat to make themselves more distinguishable, is simply referred to as "It." Based on the character's brief appearance at the end of the trailer, it sounds like Snoop's lines will be sped up for comedic affect, a move that stays in line with the original TV show from the 1960s, where Cousin It also had a high-pitched voice.

Snoop Dogg is just the latest addition to the already-impressive cast, which includes: Charlize Theron (Morticia), Oscar Isaac (Gomez), Chloë Grace Moretz (Wednesday), Finn Wolfhard (Pugsley), Nick Kroll (Uncle Fester), Bette Midler (Grandmama) Allison Janney (Margaux Needler), Elsie Fisher (Parker Needler), Catherine O'Hara (Grandma Frump), Martin Short (Grandpa Frump), and Aimee Garcia (Denise).

Watch the new trailer now:

Video of THE ADDAMS FAMILY | Official Trailer | MGM

Directed by Conrad Vernon (Monsters vs. Aliens, Sausage Party), The Addams Family finds the macabre-loving family unit moving to a real spooky place...New Jersey (har har har). Their unconventional lifestyle is a tad unsettling for the rest of the neighborhood, who — under the leadership of Margaux Needler — try to force them out. If you haven't noticed by now, the film will explore pretty relevant themes like societal disenfranchisement, conformity, and persecution leveled against those who are seen as "different." Oh, and Grandmama has candy between her toes, which Pugsley eats, so there's that, too.

The scene of Wednesday going all Doctor Frankenstein and bringing her dead frog back to life when she's supposed to be dissecting in science class is very indicative of the fun this movie can have with the main characters' ghoulish proclivities.

The Addams Family moves into theaters everywhere Friday, Oct. 11.