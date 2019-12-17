Robert Downey Jr. channels Tony Stark in first look at YouTube's Age of A.I. docuseries

Latest Stories

Josh Weiss
Dec 17, 2019

Tony Stark is dead in the MCU, but his inventive legacy lives on in YouTube's brand-new docu-series, The Age of A.I. Produced, hosted, and narrated by Robert Downey Jr., the eight-episode educational program takes a look at the leaps and bounds technology is making in the modern day.

For example, the debut installment centers on Mark Sagar (Oscar-winning co-founder of Soul Machines) as he constructs "an autonomously animated digital version" of will.i.am, Grammy-winning vet of the Black Eyed Peas. Lucky for you, we've got an exclusive clip from the premiere, which gives off some serious J.A.R.V.I.S. and F.R.I.D.A.Y. vibes.

And yes, the word "endgame" is mentioned more than once.

See for yourself:

In addition to will.i.am, you can expect guest stars like Tim Shaw, a former NFL linebacker battling ALS working with Google to restore his ability to communicate. To that end, he'll be testing a prototype of the company's Project Euphonia for the very first time.

“Robert and I share a curiosity for A.I., a complicated and often polarizing subject," RDJ's wife and producing partner, Susan Downey, said when the project was first announced in 2018. "Our aim is to explore A.I. through a lens of objectivity and accessibility, in a thoroughly bold, splashy, and entertaining way. We’re thrilled to bring this project to life along with Network Entertainment, Sonar, and YouTube [Premium]." 

The first two episodes of The Age of A.I. hits the YouTube Learning channel tomorrow, Dec. 18.

Anyone can watch the show for free as episodes roll out weekly, while YouTube Premium subscribers will have access to binge the episodes. Episodes 5-8 become available to Premium members on January 15, 2020.

