Latest Stories

Hellboy and Professor Bruttenholm
Tag: Movies
Hellboy and Professor Bruttenholm share a tender moment in new clip from the film
Valkyrie Tessa Thompson
Tag: Movies
Tessa Thomspon and Brie Larson exchange Avengers fan art, turns out Carol and Valkyrie are besties
Moons of Madness cosmic horror game
Tag: Games
Gaming: Mars and Lovecraft mingle in Moons of Madness; Morrowind for free; more
BIRD_BOX_001
Tag: Movies
The Matrix's Neo was almost played by Sandra Bullock
The Angry Birds Movie 2

A new threat unites swine and fowl in full trailer for The Angry Birds Movie 2

Contributed by
11667464_10205523408059321_3546218304519892003_n.jpg
Josh Weiss
Mar 27, 2019

After the events of the first Angry Birds movie, the inhabitants of Bird Island and Pig Island have been locked in a never-ending war. The birds shoot large bottles of hot sauce at the pigs (via slingshot, of course), while the pigs retaliate by dropping large quantities of pinching crabs onto the sun-bathing birds.

In the sequel, aptly titled The Angry Birds Movie 2, the fowl (led by Jason Sudeikis' Red) and the swine (led by Bill Hader's Leonard) must put aside their differences to face a new enemy that threatens them both.

That'd be Zeta (Leslie Jones), a bird tired of living a frozen existence on a third, newly-discovered island. She wants what the other birds have (mainly a mild and warmer climate for starters) and is willing to attack them for it. In the full trailer for the Sony sequel, you can see Red and Leonard plan a counteroffensive

Watch the new trailer (which is packed with visual gags) below:

Directed by Thurop Van Orman (The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack) and John Rice (Rick and Morty), the follow-up also features the voices of Josh Gad, Danny McBride, Peter Dinklage, Rachel Bloom, Awkwafina, Sterling K. Brown, Eugenio Derbez, Brooklynn Prince, and Dove Cameron.

“She’s a formidable adversary because you grow to understand where she’s coming from, and I think the most dangerous villains are the ones who you can completely understand," Bloom told EW about Zeta.

The Angry Birds Movie 2 Leslie Jones' Zeta

Credit: Sony Pictures

The Angry Birds Movie 2 flies into theaters everywhere August 16. Head on down to the gallery below for a look at five new character posters.

The Angry Birds Movie 2 Bomb poster
Credit: Sony Pictures
The Angry Birds Movie 2 Chuck poster
Credit: Sony Pictures
The Angry Birds Movie 2 poster
Credit: Sony Pictures
The Angry Birds Movie 2 Leonard poster
Credit: Sony Pictures
The Angry Birds Movie 2 Red poster
Credit: Sony Pictures
hide thumbnails show thumbnails
Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: The Angry Birds Movie 2
Tag: angry birds
Tag: Sony Pictures
Tag: Jason Sudeikis
Tag: bill hader
Tag: leslie jones

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Spider-Man: Far From Home
Tag: LEGO
Tom Holland Spider-Man: Far From Home
Spider-Man: Far From Home LEGO sets hint at Hydro-Man and Molten Man as villains
Josh Weiss
Comment count Comment count: Trending 2
Tag: angry birds
Tag: Call of Duty
Angry Birds AR Blue Bird
Gaming: Angry Birds AR; Call of Duty goes mobile; Labyrinth releases RPG
Jacob Oller
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Tag: Shameik Moore
Shameik Moore Into the Spider-Verse
Spider-Verse's Shameik Moore auditioned for role of young Lando in Solo: A Star Wars Story
Josh Weiss
Feb 9, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1
Tag: Kingdom Hearts III
Tag: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
SEKIRO: Shadows Die Twice trailer shot
Gaming: Angry Birds launches into VR; BioWare classics come to consoles; Sekiro shows off trailer
Jacob Oller
Feb 7, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0