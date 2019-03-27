A new threat unites swine and fowl in full trailer for The Angry Birds Movie 2

After the events of the first Angry Birds movie, the inhabitants of Bird Island and Pig Island have been locked in a never-ending war. The birds shoot large bottles of hot sauce at the pigs (via slingshot, of course), while the pigs retaliate by dropping large quantities of pinching crabs onto the sun-bathing birds.

In the sequel, aptly titled The Angry Birds Movie 2, the fowl (led by Jason Sudeikis' Red) and the swine (led by Bill Hader's Leonard) must put aside their differences to face a new enemy that threatens them both.

That'd be Zeta (Leslie Jones), a bird tired of living a frozen existence on a third, newly-discovered island. She wants what the other birds have (mainly a mild and warmer climate for starters) and is willing to attack them for it. In the full trailer for the Sony sequel, you can see Red and Leonard plan a counteroffensive

Watch the new trailer (which is packed with visual gags) below:

Video of THE ANGRY BIRDS MOVIE 2 – International Trailer

Directed by Thurop Van Orman (The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack) and John Rice (Rick and Morty), the follow-up also features the voices of Josh Gad, Danny McBride, Peter Dinklage, Rachel Bloom, Awkwafina, Sterling K. Brown, Eugenio Derbez, Brooklynn Prince, and Dove Cameron.

“She’s a formidable adversary because you grow to understand where she’s coming from, and I think the most dangerous villains are the ones who you can completely understand," Bloom told EW about Zeta.

Credit: Sony Pictures

The Angry Birds Movie 2 flies into theaters everywhere August 16. Head on down to the gallery below for a look at five new character posters.