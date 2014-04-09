Latest Stories

The apes have taken over in 10 new Dawn of the Planet of the Apes pics

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Apr 9, 2014

A ton of new pics have been dropped for Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, showing the apes on horseback and getting ready for war.

USA Today has debuted some new still shots from the film, giving us a look at the finished FX work that’ll be used in the flick. It looks good and definitely ups the ante from Rise, as we get to see entire ape armies facing off with human survivors. These are the years we’ve always wanted to see, as the battle begins, and it looks like they’re apt to tell those stories.

Director Matt Reeves also opened up a bit about the sequel and noted that the film will focus on humanity’s attempts to co-exist as the ape civilization takes over. Not surprisingly, it doesn't go well:

“We've got apes on horses. There is a sense in the beginning of the movie that apes have inherited the Earth. You see the species as it takes dominion over the planet. It's an ape-world. That's the fun of it.

The small group of humans are struggling to come back from devastation, and the apes are fighting for survival. The big question is, can they co-exist? … We all know it doesn't become Planet of Humans and Apes. It becomes Planet of the Apes. But this is that one moment of time where there is hope for humans.”

The flick opens July 11. Will you stick around for the second installment of the ape revolution?

(Via USA Today)

