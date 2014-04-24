Latest Stories

IronManMondo_2.jpg

The Avengers and X-Men face off in 11 awesome Mondo posters

Nathalie Caron
Apr 24, 2014

It's no biggie (OK, we kid, it's a big biggie) that it’s highly unlikely that the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, the Avengers, will ever share the same cinematic universe as our fave mutants, the X-Men. Why? Because now you can gaze at both teams rendered superbly by Mondo artist Mike Mitchell!

Mitchell’s iconic portraits from some of Marvel’s favorite heroes and villains will be displayed at a comics-themed show that will run from April 25 through May 17 at the Mondo Gallery in Austin, Texas, where you can all assemble and go.

Have a look at some of the glorious portraits that will be put on display below, and let us know which one’s your favorite!

(Marvel.com via Comic Book Movies and IGN)

IronManMondo_0.jpg
CaptainAmericaMondo_1.jpg
HulkMondo_0.jpg
HawkeyeMondo.jpg
LokiMondo.jpg
ScarletWitchMondo.jpg
WolverineMondo.jpg
MagnetoMondo_2.jpg
RogueMondo_0.jpg
MystiqueMondo_0.jpg
NightcrawlerMondo_0.jpg
