The Avengers and X-Men face off in 11 awesome Mondo posters

Contributed by
Apr 24, 2014
It's no biggie (OK, we kid, it's a big biggie) that it’s highly unlikely that the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, the Avengers, will ever share the same cinematic universe as our fave mutants, the X-Men. Why? Because now you can gaze at both teams rendered superbly by Mondo artist Mike Mitchell!
Mitchell’s iconic portraits from some of Marvel’s favorite heroes and villains will be displayed at a comics-themed show that will run from April 25 through May 17 at the Mondo Gallery in Austin, Texas, where you can all assemble and go.
Have a look at some of the glorious portraits that will be put on display below, and let us know which one’s your favorite!
(Marvel.com via Comic Book Movies and IGN)
Make Your Inbox Important
Sign in to comment:
Sign out: