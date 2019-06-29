The Avengers arrive in Seattle for Ace Comic Con

We might have reached the Endgame to the Infinity Saga, but the love for the Avengers will never cease. The romance was apparent at this weekend's Ace Comic Con in Seattle, WA. Chris Evans (Captain America), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), and Don Cheadle (War Machine) were on hand to answer fan questions and discuss everything Marvel!

Moderated by the always excellent Angélique Roché, the panel started with their initial reactions to seeing Avengers: Endgame. Renner has only seen the movie once, and from the sounds of it, that was enough (in the right way). "It wrecked me," he said, "from the opening scene to the end, I laughed, I cried, I never saw it again." He then went on to talk about how he was as surprised at some scenes as some fans were since he only got his parts of the script, "I got to truly enjoy it as a fan."

Cheadle had only seen it once as well, "I didn't know what to expect," he said, "I was excited during the process to see it all put together and [it was great] to see how people reacted." Evans added that he "doesn't watch a lot of his movies at the premiere, but I wanted to share this experience with the fans."

The conversation moved on to their specific characters. Angélique asked Chris if there was a part of Cap's portrayal that he HAD to preserve throughout the series. "That's the challenge," Evans said. "Cap is such a good person, [his ideas and character didn't change much throughout the series.] The whole idea was to make it consistent yet entertaining."

Renner discussed coming back to the fold after missing out on Infinity War. He talked about filming the scene with Scarlett Johansson to get the Soul Stone. "It was a tough scene for us to shoot. It's a re-shoot we did about six months ago. The original was a lot more complicated with an attack by Thanos. This was just us." We feel they made the right choice. Although it would have fit with the overall epic feel of the film, having Clint's and Natasha's last moments together without any interference made it much more personal.

Cheadle talked about his role as War Machine and the response he's gotten not only from those in the armed forces but those with disabilities. "I've had many responses from the community. I worked with people with spinal injuries. They're now campaigning to make sure that people with these types of injuries can portray these characters [basically as themselves] in movies." Being able to work with these groups is one of the most rewarding things about taking on the role.

The panel closed out with a fun Q&A from the audience. The first fan question asked Cheadle if Captain Planet could take on Thanos. Of course, he would. Other questions ranged from the obvious time travel questions regarding Endgame to their favorite fight scenes. In case it wasn't obvious before, Chris Evans' favorite is the elevator scene from Winter Soldier (Thanks, Endgame for being about time travel, the only movies where SCENES get sequels).

The panel then ended to a standing ovation from the fans in the Emerald City. We may have seen the last of these characters on the big screen, but the love for them, and the actors who portray them will never go away.

Avengers: Endgame is currently in theaters, releases July 30th digitally, and blu-ray August 13th.

Video of Avengers: Endgame Trailer Breakdown | ECCC 2019 | SYFY WIRE



